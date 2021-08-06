Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,602 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.99. 4,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,843. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.