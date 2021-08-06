WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $46.04. Approximately 62,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 91,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 498,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 22.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth about $548,000.

