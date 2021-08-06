Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air to a reduce rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,850.93 ($63.38).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 5,214 ($68.12) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,757.93. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

