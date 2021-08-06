WOM Protocol (WOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.85 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00055604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.96 or 0.00862382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00097098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00042471 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

