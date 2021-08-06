Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.37. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,005 shares of company stock worth $3,146,953. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Woodward by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 0.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

