Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

WDAY stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of -332.39 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a one year low of $174.52 and a one year high of $282.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Workday by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Workday by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

