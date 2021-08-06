Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%.

Shares of WK traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -144.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Workiva has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $140.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,316,931.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $2,837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $30,753,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,308,650. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.