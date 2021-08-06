X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.48 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $53,895.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

