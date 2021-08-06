X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $6.01 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $148.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $77,729.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $42,469.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,375.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,655 shares of company stock worth $260,332. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

