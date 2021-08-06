Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

NYSE XHR opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

