Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP Sells $2,025,000.00 in Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $150.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.58.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after buying an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after buying an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,385,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after buying an additional 731,857 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

