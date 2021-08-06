XR Securities LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,986,000 after purchasing an additional 789,874 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,211,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,016,000 after purchasing an additional 98,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.87%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

