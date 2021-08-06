XR Securities LLC Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.96. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

