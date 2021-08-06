XSGD (XSGD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $103,811.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $34.69 million and approximately $103,811.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00148506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00102129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,002.65 or 1.00088164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.34 or 0.00836537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 49,539,140 coins and its circulating supply is 47,030,659 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

