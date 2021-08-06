Xylem Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xylem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

NYSE XYL opened at $127.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem has a twelve month low of $75.08 and a twelve month high of $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $2,827,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

