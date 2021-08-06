Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Announces Earnings Results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ YMAB traded down $8.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,256. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
