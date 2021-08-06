Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Buys C$60,210.00 in Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Neil M. Mackenzie acquired 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$60,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,075,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,451,880.45.

Neil M. Mackenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Neil M. Mackenzie purchased 5,400 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$7,398.00.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$118.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YGR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.59.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

