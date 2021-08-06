Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS:YARIY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,554. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

