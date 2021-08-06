YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $101.67. 2,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.77. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.43.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

