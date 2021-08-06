Yearn Finance Bit (YFBT) Price Tops $16.42 on Top Exchanges

Yearn Finance Bit (CURRENCY:YFBT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Yearn Finance Bit has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Yearn Finance Bit has a market capitalization of $18,093.00 and $1,526.00 worth of Yearn Finance Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yearn Finance Bit coin can currently be purchased for about $16.42 or 0.00040359 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00057357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.96 or 0.00899578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00097671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00042641 BTC.

Yearn Finance Bit Coin Profile

YFBT is a coin. Yearn Finance Bit’s total supply is 2,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102 coins. The official website for Yearn Finance Bit is yfbit.finance . Yearn Finance Bit’s official Twitter account is @yf_bit

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance Bit is a decentralized token under ERC-20 protocol, it allows users to stake YFBT, borrow assets, and vote for improvements within the community. Its staking platform enables investors to earn a yield on YFBT token, depositing, and selecting the amount they want to stake, they will get an APR of 25%, and it can be unlocked anytime. “

