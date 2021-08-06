Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Yellow in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ YELL traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,074. The company has a market capitalization of $327.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05. Yellow has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Yellow will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth $4,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth $2,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth $550,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth $158,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

