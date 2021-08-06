YENTEN Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. YENTEN has a market cap of $114,598.86 and approximately $42.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,606.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.20 or 0.06777791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.75 or 0.01329241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00355813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00127487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.48 or 0.00651341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.58 or 0.00346198 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.49 or 0.00294260 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

