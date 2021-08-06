YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on YETI. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,173. YETI has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

