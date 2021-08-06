YOU COIN Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $318,277.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00056224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.16 or 0.00881869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00097036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00042788 BTC.

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

