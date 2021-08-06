Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.22. 37,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,065. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $134.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

