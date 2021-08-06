Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Increased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,065. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.26.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

