Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report sales of $32.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.21 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $22.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $142.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.95 billion to $143.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $171.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $166.09 billion to $184.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $253,936,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.23. 183,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,870,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.02. The stock has a market cap of $533.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

