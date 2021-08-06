Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report $2.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.96 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $9.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $11.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CVNA. Truist boosted their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.26.

NYSE CVNA traded up $8.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,159. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Carvana has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $372.01.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $3,359,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,211,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.68, for a total value of $20,080,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,611,579 shares of company stock worth $480,733,217. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Carvana by 184.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 74.6% in the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $74,698,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

