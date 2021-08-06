Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to post sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the highest is $3.19 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,966 shares of company stock worth $8,768,341. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. CSX has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

