Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Embraer posted earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 8,320.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,614 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,575 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 1,704,680 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Embraer by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,263,000 after buying an additional 1,197,040 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. 53,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,571. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

