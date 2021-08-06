Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Enerplus reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 307.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter.

ERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Enerplus by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Enerplus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Enerplus by 25.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Enerplus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Enerplus by 33.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.91. 142,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

