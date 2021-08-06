Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce $1.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.71. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,935 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $166.87 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

