Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post $1.51 EPS

Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce earnings per share of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $890,758 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kadant by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $204.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.42. Kadant has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $206.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

