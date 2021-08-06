Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Phreesia reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.32.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,936,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $122,815.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,279. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHR traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,112. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $81.59.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

