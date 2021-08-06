Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.81 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.57 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $27.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

