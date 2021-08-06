Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.81 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.57 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $27.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schlumberger.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SLB stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 2.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
