Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Announce $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.80. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. 5,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 73.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 114,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

