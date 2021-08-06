Zacks: Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Post $2.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.15. Avery Dennison reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

AVY stock opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $112.21 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

