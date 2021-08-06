Zacks: Analysts Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will post $4.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the highest is $4.73 billion. BCE posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $19.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.07 billion to $19.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.40 billion to $20.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BCE.

Get BCE alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.70. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCE (BCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.