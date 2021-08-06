Zacks: Analysts Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.56 Million

Brokerages expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report $586.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $513.36 million and the highest is $611.50 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $622.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.07.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.75. 20,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $85.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,907 shares of company stock worth $3,571,720. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 117,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 259,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

