Zacks: Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will post sales of $178.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $91.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $685.10 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $747.80 million, with estimates ranging from $740.10 million to $755.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,567. The company has a market cap of $601.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.76%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

