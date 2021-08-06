Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

AJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 229,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 69.8% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 175,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 72,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 51,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Great Ajax has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

