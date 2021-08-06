Zacks: Analysts Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.92. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

NYSE JCI opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.54. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $72.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,333,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

