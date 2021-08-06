Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce $264.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.40 million to $265.50 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $257.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.77. 60,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,611. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,442 in the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 365,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,021,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.