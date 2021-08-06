Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post $129.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $256.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $40.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $269.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $460.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $250.84 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $319.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $311,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $12,257,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 429.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 39,869 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

