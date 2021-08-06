Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortuna Silver Mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 43,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,181. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

