Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,990,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,578,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIDE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 103,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

