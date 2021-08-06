Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lordstown Motors.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,990,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,578,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of RIDE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 103,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
