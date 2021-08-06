Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QIPT shares. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

QIPT opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.91.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

