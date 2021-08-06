Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09.

UBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $955,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 52.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBX opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $205.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.22. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

