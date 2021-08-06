Zacks: Brokerages Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post $1.90 EPS

Brokerages expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to announce $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $2.22. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $8.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $10.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.98. 262,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,289. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 707.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

