Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.05. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,508.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,488 shares of company stock worth $27,392,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $124.16 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $83.97 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

